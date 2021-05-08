402 new covid19 cases, seven more dead

The country recorded the highest number of covid19 cases in 48 hours with 402 people being confirmed with the virus and seven more people died at public health institutions in the last 24 hours.

In the latest release from the Ministry of Health on Saturday the grim figures have taken the number of people who died from the virus to 203.

The Ministry said 402 new cases were reported between Wednesday and Friday taking the total positive cases to 13,122.

There are currently 3,793 active cases with 331 of those in hospital, 391 in state quarantine, 46 in step down facilities and 3,014 in self isolation.

To date, 64,320 tests of the 140, 718 covid tests were done at private institutions.

The number of people vaccinated as at May 8 was 59, 786 receiving a single dose and 946 receiving both doses.