20 held in Port of Spain club charged for breaching covid19 regulations

Police officers on patrol along the Brian Lara Promenade in Port of Spain on Friday as they urged people not to gather. - Photo by Sureash Cholai

HOURS after the Prime Minister urged the police to use a heavy hand in enforcing the covid19 health regulations, police raided a recreation club in Port of Spain and charged 20 people for breaches of the regulations.

In a media release on Saturday the police said the tickets were issued by officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force, Charford Court Base, in Port of Spain.

The exercises took place between 4 pm and 8 pm. Police said the 20, who included people as young as 22 and as old as 88, were arrested at the Henry Street club and taken to the Central Police Station, Port of Spain, around 6.20 pm.

Police said the officers saw the 20 engaged in recreational activities, including drinking alcohol. Bars have been ordered closed as part of the new covid19 health regulations. Gatherings in public in more than five are disallowed and masks must be worn in public places.

The release did not specify the offences the 20 committed. Breaches of the regulations can cost between $1,000 and $250,000.