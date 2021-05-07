(UPDATE) Browne welcomes WHO nod for Sinopharm vaccine

Amery Browne

KALIFA CLYNE AND SEAN DOUGLAS

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday gave emergency approval for use of the Chinese covid19 vaccine, Sinopharm, and this news was keenly welcomed by Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs, Dr Amery Browne.

At a media conference earlier this week, the Prime Ministersaid Trinidad and Tobago would be able to access the Sinopharm vaccine once approved by WHO.

On Friday, WHO announced it will allow the vaccine to be included in its global vaccine facility, Covax.

WHO director general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the vaccine was the sixth to receive WHO validation for safety, efficacy and quality.

“This expands the list of covid19 vaccines that Covax can use and gives countries confidence to expedite their own regulatory approval, and to import and administer a vaccine,” Ghebreyesus said.

This news was warmly welcomed by Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne, in a comment on Twitter on Friday.

"This is excellent news for the people of TT, particularly in light of the 100,000 doses that have so generously been offered to TT by the People's Republic of China. This EUL (emergency use listing) approval by the World Health Organisation will help to significantly improve vaccine availability to our nation and to the wider Caricom region.

"The Ambassador of China in Port of Spain has been particularly helpful in keeping us informed every step of the way and has maintained ongoing and mutually respectful communication with our Government on the issue of access to covid19 vaccines."

Chinese ambassador Fang Qiu, in a Facebook post on Friday, hailed the WHO's nod to the Sinopharm vaccine as "heartening" and "big news."

He said the Chinese authorities have been working at full stretch with the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs, Ministry of Health and other agencies to ensure all preparations were in place at the earliest.

"China is committed to standing together with TT as always to safeguard the health of the TT people, which is one of the best demonstrations of our strong comprehensive partnership. "I believe that our widely proven safe and effective covid19 vaccines could bring confidence and comfort to our TT friends at such a critical period of pandemic."

The Sinopharm product is an inactivated vaccine called SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine (Vero Cell), the WHO website said.

"Its easy storage requirements make it highly suitable for low-resource settings. It is the also first vaccine that will carry a vaccine vial monitor – a small sticker on the vaccine vials that change colour as the vaccine is exposed to heat, letting health workers know whether the vaccine can be safely used."