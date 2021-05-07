Retired soldier takes Chief of Defence Staff to court over promotion

A RETIRED corporal in the regiment has received the green light from the court to challenge the failure of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to retroactively promote him to the rank of sergeant.

On Monday, Justice Devindra Rampersad granted Karamchand Badree permission to file his claim for judicial review.

Badree, who joined the army on July 6, 1998, was discharged in August last year in the rank of corporal.

He filed his application for judicial review in December after the CDS retroactively promoted other members of his cadre, with effect from June 1, 2020, but refused to promote him to the higher rank.

Badree is asking the court for several declarations and an order compelling the CDS to promote him retroactively as well as payment for accrued arrears of salaries and benefits and for loss suffered.

In documents filed in court, Badree said he was interviewed by his commanding officer on July 25, 2018, and told he was recommended for promotion.

He later asked about his promotion but was told it was delayed because of a new draft policy that had to be finalised and implemented before he could be promoted.

Sometime in October 2019, Badree said the battalion commanding officer interviewed members of his unit and they were told their promotions were on hold pending the new policy.

He was discharged from the regiment on August 7 last year at the age of 45 in the rank of corporal as mandated.

In September, there were promotions and officers classified as “BE,” or based everywhere, were promoted including those in the 2018 cadre, who were promoted retroactively, except Badree.

He said had he been promoted retroactively along with the others, he would have been entitled to two additional years in the army and would have received a monthly salary of $12,840, monthly ration and rent allowances and a daily travelling allowance as well as gratuity of $350,000.

He only received $280,000 in gratuity as a corporal. Badree’s lawsuit said for the two years, had he been promoted to the rank of sergeant, he would have received a total of $522,240 in benefits.

Badree is being represented by attorneys Michael Rooplal and Jamie Maharaj.