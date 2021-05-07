PriceSmart ordered closed in La Romaine

Is Pricesmart open? A woman asked a security personnel outside the Port of Spain branch. Photo by Sureash Cholai

After waiting in a line for an hour outsider PriceSmart in La Romaine on Friday, some customers expressed anger and disappointment when a worker announced that the business would not be opened.

"Is PriceSmart closed for the day or not? This is ridiculous. Is it fair to be waiting so long? I am a member. What does the management have to say about this?" said Toolsie Balroop of Barrackpore on hearing the announcement.

Balroop was one of several customers lined up, each with a trolley, expecting the store to open at 10 am.

The latest covid19 restrictions now include membership discount stores on the list of retail stores to be closed.

A legal notice, dated May 6 and signed by Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, said the restriction is effective from Friday and until May 23.

Many customers were initially unaware of the latest restriction.

Before the closure announcement, staff members were telling customers that workers were "organising some things upstairs" before allowing anyone inside. Newsday learnt the staff were closing off access to non-grocery items like food and electronics.

ASP Roger Mohammed of Allied Security Ltd was seen monitoring customers, ensuring they adhered to the covid19 regulations.

At 11.05 am, two policemen went inside. A few minutes later, a worker came outside and apologised to customers, saying the business would not open for the day. He said according to instructions from the authorities, they must leave.

"For now, we cannot have gatherings here unless we get official word from the Government," the worker announced.

First in line waiting to enter had been Rhonda Ayers of La Romaine. She said her ten-year-old daughter Jada was organising dessert boxes to sell for Mother’s Day weekend.

"I came to buy a few red velvet cupcakes for the sale," Ayers said. "With this amount of people, I feel I would buy a few grocery items for the home as well. That way, I would not have to come out to get anything."

As another female customer was leaving, she said, "I punished myself for waiting."

A man who identified himself only as Hamza said he had come from Penal, not expecting the business to close.

Another customer decided to leave, saying the line was too long.