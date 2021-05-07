Prepare for thunderstorms, gusty winds on Saturday

In this July 7, 2020 file photo a man helps a woman to fix her umbrella blown open by strong gust during heavy rain in Port of Spain. - Ayanna Kinsale

Be prepared to face thunderstorms and gusty winds on Saturday.

The Meteorological Office issued an adverse weather alert – yellow level on Friday, saying there was a 70 per cent chance of heavy showers, isolated thunderstorms and associated gusty winds.

The alert is in place from 5 am-6 pm on Saturday.

It is associated with the passage of a low level trough, the alert said.

The likelihood falls between likely and very likely, and is close to high impact.

The adverse weather is expected to bring street and localised flooding in low-lying areas, landslips and damaging winds over 75 kilometres per hour.

People are asked to secure loose items and livestock and take necessary precautions.