PNM sends four truckloads of aid to St Vincent

San Fernando East PNM constituency chairman Patricia Alexis sends off a truck loaded with supplies collected at the PNM South Regional Office. -

PNM PRO Laurel Lezama in a statement on Thursday thanked the donors of four truckloads of aid which is now on its way to St Vincent which has been smothered by ash from repeated eruptions of the La Soufriere volcano. The items were collected at various PNM offices nationwide.

"The People’s National Movement (PNM) acknowledges the wonderful spirit of the people of Trinidad and Tobago and takes this opportunity to extend sincerest gratitude to all who contributed to the collection drive for supplies intended for the people of St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG)."

Lezama had handed over the items on Tuesday for onward delivery to St Vincent.

"These supplies were immediately loaded onto the Galleons Passage which sailed to St Vincent and the Grenadines on Wednesday. These very much needed items were then safely delivered to the appreciative people of SVG.

"The rapidity and generosity with which the people of Trinidad and Tobago responded to the PNM’s call to support our regional brothers and sisters are testimony to the fact that we are a compassionate, reasonable and responsible people. From donations of a singular bottle of bleach, to 200 cases of water, each was given from the heart, and was and is very much appreciated."

Lezama said the PNM continued to place its confidence in the people of TT to be each their brothers’ and sisters’ keepers, in TT and regionally.

"We therefore take this opportunity to remind all Trinidadians and Tobagonians that we are facing this pandemic together and we have to look out for one another."

She said covid19 will be beaten only when citizens follow the advice of the public health officials, practice physical distancing, wear their masks properly, wash their hands, and accept personal responsibility. Lezama added, "We encourage citizens to collaboratively drown out the noisome (that is, harmful, objectionable) pestilence of the virus of selfish detractors and of those opposed to your well-being and to good governance."