No appreciation of the good things

THE EDITOR: In the past I have written about the nature of Trinidadians. I expressed the view that Trinidadians do not grow up.

All they want to do is play. They want to play games, they want to play sports, they want to play on the beach and, most of all, they want to play mas.

Trinidadians also do not appreciate the good things they have. If a Trinidadian is given a good thing, he or she will use and abuse that thing until its demise and only then will they discover that it was a really good thing.

These facts are evident now in the midst of the pandemic.

We had the freedom to move about within the country and the only restrictions were to practise physical distancing, wash and sanitise hands and wear a mask in public. What is so hard with that?

But no, we had to go and socialise, drink to our heart’s content, party on the beach and ignore all the warnings and restrictions and now we are at the point where we can look back and say, "That was a good thing."

RICHARD DEANE

Diego Martin