Missing man found dead near Palo Seco school

A man who allegedly confessed to stabbing a missing 29-year-old Erin man is expected to be charged with murder.

On Thursday evening, the suspect led South Western Division Task Force and Homicide Bureau Region III police to a forested area near the Palo Seco Secondary School.

There they found the charred remains of a man. The remains are believed to be those of Jeromy "Redfish" Rampersad of Partap Trace in Arena Village.

It is alleged that Rampersad made degrading comments about the suspect’s mother during an argument.

The suspect claimed he ran off after the stabbing and that was the last time he saw Rampersad alive. He said he returned but did not see or hear from Rampersad.

Police had been calling on the public to help them find Rampersad.

The father of two was last seen on April 23. He left home at about 7.30 pm, telling relatives he was going to meet a friend. A relative later saw Rampersad get into a car at School Road in Palo Seco.

All subsequent calls to his phone went unanswered.

Two days later, his common-law wife and other relatives reported him missing to Santa Flora police.