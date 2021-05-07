Membership retail stores ordered closed

The Pricesmart Shopping Members' Club has been restricted for shopping operations after being included to the latest revision of the Public Health Ordinance Act, outlining the current measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Pricesmart Members' Club, Mausica Main Road, Mausica. Photo by Roger Jacob

AHEAD of what would normally be a busy Mother’s Day weekend, membership discount stores have been added to the list of retail stores closed to the public.

In the latest public health covid19 regulations, taking effect from midnight, Government moved to close more businesses as the caseload and deaths from the virus increase.

Although the newest addition to the regulations only speaks to the inclusion of retail discount membership stores in the prohibited retail establishments, many have already speculated that PriceSmart is one of those affected.

The legal notice, published overnight, carries the date May 6 and is signed by Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh.

It takes effect from Friday and remains in place until May 23.