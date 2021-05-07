Jamie Thomas’s funeral tentatively set for Tuesday

Jamie Thomas, presenter and programme director of W107.1FM - JEFF K MAYERS

Newsday understands that the funeral of radio/TV presenter and programme director of W107.1FM Jamie Thomas is tentatively set for next Tuesday.

No other details were provided.

Thomas died on May 3. He was 46.

When news of his death became known, many acknowledged and celebrated the pioneering role Thomas played in the development of the local gospel music industry.

W107.1fm is a part of the OCM group. One Caribbean Media’s (OCM) radio network president Anthony Lee Aping called Thomas “creative and vital.”

He said Thomas was one of the leaders of the organisation whose creative and visionary ideas were critical to the ongoing successes of the company.

Thomas left to mourn his wife Keisha, his parents, Charmaine and Michael and sister Cassie.