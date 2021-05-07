Further anti-covid19 restrictions announced

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - DAVID REID

The Government has announced further restrictions in order to curb movement while fighting the covid19 virus, beginning at midnight on Friday. These restrictions will last until May 23.

Among these were: Permitted passenger load on public transport capacity reduced to 50 per cent.

Public gatherings to remain at five people, except outside banks, groceries, and pharmacies, where occupancy is limited to 50 per cent.

People should not be at any workplace unless specified and shall, where possible, work from home.

Petroleum stations and attached convenience marts may be closed at 8 pm (to be decided).

Construction to be stopped until May 23.

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Public Stuart Young said the exemptions will be listed in the new regulations.

They include the judiciary; legal services; Parliament, Cabinet, THA; operations of the diplomatic corps; emergency services; emergency call centres; fire; janitorial; police; health; water; civil aviation; T&TEC; WASA; urgent dental, ophthalmology, occupational and physical therapy; live-in domestic and janitorial services; hardware stores; electrical, plumbing; financial services; groceries, shops, medicine and places which provide other necessities, all to be at 50 per cent capacity inside; wholesale stores; ministries; manufacturing; transportation; logistic services; emergency automotive repairs and services; newspapers, media houses; food beverage, agriculture and fishing; medical equipment; medical sector and services provided thereto; workers to supermarkets and shops; energy sector; farm workers; those who feed animals; food testing labs; hotels, guesthouses and eco-lodges.

He reminded that everything essential should be closed at 8 pm.