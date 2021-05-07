Ex-cop loses second lawsuit against the State over foot injury

A former policewoman stationed at the Scarborough Police Station’s Court and Process Branch who took legal action against the State over an injury she suffered at the station has lost a separate claim she filed for unfair dismissal.

On Friday, Justice Frank Seepersad dismissed the second action filed by Cpl Karen Wiltshire-James, 46, of Store Bay, Bon Accord.

She was injured on December 10, 2013 when a large tyre fell on her foot,

The judge said the second lawsuit, which challenges a decision by the police service to withhold her salary from 2016, classify the wrong type of leave, and her dismissal from the service, was a “clear abuse of process.”

He said when Wiltshire-James’s employment was terminated, she could have applied to have her first claim amended, since the court rules for civil cases warns against the multiplicity and duplicity of proceedings.

“Ultimately, the claimant cannot and ought not to be allowed several bites of the cherry,” he said.

In her first claim, filed in 2017, Wiltshire-James sought compensation for the injury, which has left her in pain and still unfit to return to work.

That lawsuit said she returned to the station and pushed open a glass door in the charge room which led to the Court and Process Branch office.

As she let go of the door, the tyre, which was fitted with a metal rim, fell on her foot. She said there were three other tyres leaning against the wall in the corridor.

Wiltshire-James reported the incident to her senior and also made a station-diary entry. The next day she woke up to excruciating pain in her left foot, she said.

She went to work and later went to the Scarborough Health Centre. She was given four days’ sick leave, but said when she returned to work, she continued to experience extreme pain.

She again sought medical attention and was given additional sick leave.

Wiltshire-James is alleging negligence on the part of the State for exposing her to the risk of injury, failing to ensure the corridors at the police station were clear and having the four tyres in the corridor, which posed a potential hazard.

She said she continues to incur the cost of medication on an ongoing basis, was bypassed for promotion because of her injury, which has left her on extended sick leave, and was unable to sit the exam for the rank of inspector.

The lawsuit also claimed she stopped receiving a salary in February 2016.

In her second claim, filed in 2020, she said she was fired without due process and was denied of two promotion opportunities.

Her lawsuit said this is the hardest time of her life, and had it not been for the support of her friends and family, “she would have gone staring mad compliments of the police service.”

Wiltshire-James is represented by attorneys St Clair Michael O’Neil, Nadia Scott and Jashmin Sandy. The State is represented by attorneys Kelisha Bello and Nisa Simmons.