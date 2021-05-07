Dennis: Huge step back if autonomy bills abandoned

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis - Office of Chief Seceratary

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis has urged Tobagonians to resist calls for a restart of the process to get greater autonomy for the island.

At the post executive council news conference on Wednesday, Dennis gave his views about the Joint Select Committee’s two-day public consultation on the Tobago Self-Government Bill and the Tobago Island Administration Bill, held at the Victor E Bruce Financial Complex, Scarborough, on April 30 and May 1.

The JSC, headed by Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis, met with representatives of the island’s major political parties and other stakeholders.

Both pieces of legislation are meant to give Tobago greater autonomy in managing its affairs.

Dennis said while various opinions about the bill have been expressed by “vociferous and influential” individuals in Tobago political landscape, the island must be careful not to undo the gains made at this point.

“I want to say on this matter that we have reached very far and we have reached a very critical stage. This has been a longstanding issue, a longstanding battle some may say,” he said.

Dennis said the last five years have been especially productive.

“Now is not the time for us to restart the process as I am hearing some persons are saying. Now is not the time for us to begin new widespread consultation,” he said.

Dennis believes this has been one of the shortcomings of Tobago’s decades-long push for greater autonomy.

“We have allowed the process to get to a certain stage and then abandon it at some point in time simply because some individuals may not have had their way.”

Dennis said he was not in favour of some aspects of the legislation, especially in the areas of jurisdiction and physical space.

“I will be the first to say that Tobago’s area of responsibility must be defined by land and sea.

“I would be the first to say that the responsibilities of Tobago at this point in time must be extended and increased.”

He said notwithstanding those issues, “I think within the bill, it captures the general essence of Tobago’s autonomy.”

However, Dennis said there are elements of the bills that must be improved.

“That has to be the focus now.”

Referring to the consultation, he said: “Based on that information made available to the committee, the necessary changes can be made so that a bill can be taken to the Parliament that can be supported by the majority of right-thinking Tobagonians.”

Dennis added: “Now is not the time to abort the process. Now is not the time to reset the process and people going off and having their own consultations, and people talking about coming up with a new bill. If we make that mistake again, we will keep going around in circles.”

He believes the bills will ensure Tobago can get significant autonomy “going into a new era of its development.”

Economist and Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) supporter Dr Vanus James recently condemned the bills as being a "constitutional illusion" to fool unwary Tobagonians. PDP political leader Watson Duke called it a "vacant paper" that does not give Tobagonians the self-determination they crave.