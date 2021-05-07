Chief Secretary advises public servants: Be empathetic and helpful

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis -

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis has called on public servants to be helpful and compassionate to vulnerable Tobagonians seeking relief grants and rental assistance during the pandemic.

At the post executive council news conference on Wednesday, Dennis said he has been getting too many complaints of people encountering red tape while trying to access assistance.

“I am receiving too many complaints of persons being told that because they got rental support during the first lockdown period, then we can’t give you any more rental support,” he said.

“That is not the policy of this administration. If persons receive the rental support before and their circumstances still remain the same, we can’t tell people, 'We are not giving you more support, go and sleep on the road.' That is not the approach.”

Dennis said he is aware that many people have not received assistance since the initial lockdown, more than a year ago.

But he said he is working with the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development to ensure that those in need get the required support.”

He mentioned the THA’s decision to pump some $25 million into relief initiatives to assist vulnerable Tobagonians during the latest covid19 restrictions, which were announced by the Prime Minister at a news conference last Monday.

He said public servants must be compassionate.

“I want to admonish some public servants as well, especially those who are occupying positions within the social services unit, now is not the time to be callous. Now is not the time to be uncooperative. Now is the time to go the extra mile.”

Dennis added: “I am saying, if somebody goes into those offices seeking assistance, then those individuals working in those departments have the responsibility to ensure that as far as is possible they give assistance.”

He said the support will continue until the THA can no longer do so.

“I will hope that the funding will continue to be available. The support will continue and I am saying to those public servants, they know who they are, now is the time to rise to the occasion.

“Now is the time to be empathetic and sympathetic. Now is the time to demonstrate your best customer service because people are frustrated, people are depressed and they are counting on us for their support.”

Earlier in the briefing, Dennis congratulated public servants who continue to go beyond the call of duty to assist people during the pandemic.