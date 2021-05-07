Burnt body found in car in Santa Cruz

File photo

A burnt body found in the front seat of a car in Santa Cruz early on Friday morning has been identified as 67-year-old Ulrich Roberts.

Police said the fire service went to Sun Valley Road, La Canoa, at around 4.35 am after receiving reports that a car was on fire.

Fire officers put out the blaze and found the charred remains of a person.

Homicide investigators and Santa Cruz police were also called.

Investigators said the body was badly burnt and the car appeared to be a Nissan Bluebird.

On November 16 the burnt remains of a man were found in the back seat of a Nissan Sylphy near a WASA pump on Farm Road Extension, St Joseph.

Days later, on November 23, police found another burnt body in the remains of a car on Tantrill Road, Caroni.