5 more deaths, 324 new covid19 cases detected

File photo

The Ministry of Health reported five new deaths in its update on Friday. This brings the death toll to 196.

The fatalities were one elderly male and one elderly female, each with co-morbidities, as well as two middle-aged males and one middle-aged female, all without co-morbidities.

The update said 324 new cases had been detected from samples taken between May 4 and 6.

There are 3,480 active cases.

Since March 2020, there have been 12,720 cases, of which 9,044 have recovered.

There are 330 patients in hospital, 27 more than Thursday. Of these, there are 137 people at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with 11 in the intensive care unit and 41 in the high dependency unit. There are 97 people at the Caura Hospital, 35 at the Augustus Long Hospital, 38 at the Arima General Hospital, 21 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George and two at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are 43 patients in step-down facilities, with six at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, 20 at UWI Debe and 17 in Tobago.

There are 2,783 people in home self-isolation and 214 in state quarantine facilities. Ten people have been discharged from public health facilities.

The number of people tested in public and private facilities is 139,640. Of these, 64,320 were done at private facilities.

First doses of vaccines have been given to 58,981 people and 605 have had their second dose.