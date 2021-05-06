Wrecking suspended in San Fernando

San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello -

Wrecking in San Fernando has been suspended until further notice.

A notice on Tuesday from the San Fernando City Corporation said the suspension was effective from Wednesday. The City Council made the decision during a meeting on Tuesday.

Responding to comments from the public, San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello said on Facebook that the downside to this decision is that people would return to old habits.

These include drivers parking their vehicles and going about their business with no care for whom they have inconvenienced.

He said some might park in front of Pennywise on Pointe-a-Pierre Road, opposite the Marabella taxi stand, reducing the road into a single lane. Others might block the driveway of business places and private residences or park on designated taxi stands.

"These are some of the issues that the police are required to deal with," Regrello said. "Hopefully, we would all act responsibly during this period."