Tunapuna man's cause of death inconclusive

Shahid Samaroo, 64, was found dead in the bedroom of his Cactus Street, Tunapuna, home on Sunday morning. PHOTO COURTESY SOCIAL MEDIA -

Enquiries are continuing into the death of a Tunapuna man whose body was found on Sunday morning.

Newsday understands the cause of death of Shahid Samaroo, 64, was declared inconclusive after an autopsy on Wednesday.

Investigators said Samaroo's body did not have any marks of violence. Samples were taken of his blood and the contents of his stomach for further testing.

Samaroo's body was found in the bedroom of his home at Cactus Street, Macoya Gardens.

Police detained a male relative for questioning but released him hours later.

Two dogs belonging to the male relative were found dead in the yard of the house.