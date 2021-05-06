Tunapuna corporation head: No proof dead vendor got covid19 at market

In this August 2020 file photo, mask-wearing shoppers leave the Tunapuna market. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Chairman of the Tunapuna Piarco Regional Corporation Kwasi Robinson says he is saddened by the death of veteran market vendor and masman Balnarine “Balo” Bennie from covid19, but there is nothing to suggest he contracted the virus at the Tunapuna market.

Speaking with Newsday on Thursday, Robinson said Bennie was a staple in the Tunapuna community, and sent condolences to his family.

Responding to concerns of a possible outbreak at the market, he said there was no evidence to suggest Bennie interacted with other vendors while infected, and was confident that current measures would reduce any risk to shoppers and vendors.

"We didn't have any details on if he was in the market or where he contracted the virus.

"We rely on the Ministry of Health guidelines for that kind of information.

"We have a contractor who does sanitising work and we often sanitise the market as an extra precaution," he added, and stressed, "We don't have any information on if he had any interactions with other vendors when he was covid-positive."

Responding to reports that Bennie's wife was also ill, Robinson said he did not have any word on her health but wished her a speedy recovery if she was unwell.

He said at the moment the market was considering reducing its opening hours to minimise large gatherings and observing public health protocols.