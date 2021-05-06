TTPS covid19 hotline bling

File photo: Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

VACCINATION concerns, marital problems and neighbours' activities were some of the things callers to the police health regulations hotline asked about on its first day.

On Tuesday, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith set up the hotline to address concerns about the regulations that citizens might have.

The hotline has been put in the police Legal Unit and is manned by members of the unit.

Although the hotline was due to go into operation on Wednesday, there were calls to the number from Tuesday when it was announced

Head of the police Legal Unit Christian Chandler said the hotline was “hot” when asked about the first day, and that that as of 4 pm on Wednesday, it had received 95 calls. There had been 33 e-mails to the related e-mail address.

He said there were some “silly calls” about vaccination and to report on others.

Some calls were queries about spouses being unable to visit their children because of the regulations, and allegations that neighbours were having gatherings.

The hotline is dedicated to addressing only concerns about the public health regulation only.

You can reach the hotline by telephone at 74-COVID and e-mail at covidinfo@ttps.gov.tt.