[UPDATED] Trinidad and Tobago to get more covid19 vaccines on Monday

The AstraZeneca vaccine

TRINIDAD and Tobago will receive its second batch of AstraZeneca covid19 vaccines through Covax on Monday.

In a press release on Thursday afternoon, the Health Ministry said this country will receive 33,600 doses of the vaccine "during the week ending Friday May 14."

But on Thursday afternoon, the Covax online tracker said the vaccines are set to be delivered to the Piarco International Airport at 5.35 pm on May 10.

Second tranches are also en route to the Bahamas, Suriname and Belize.

TT received its first batch of 33,600 doses on March 30.

The release said, "This second delivery of vaccines from the Covax facility and the remaining doses of vaccines donated by the Government of India will now be held to guarantee the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine for those who received the first dose."

It said as of Wednesday, 55,895 people had been vaccinated in TT and that the target is 60,000 people.

It added, "Due to this recent positive development, the ministry will be winding down this stage of vaccine administration for first doses. Subsequent deliveries of the covid19 vaccine will be used to vaccinate other eligible members of the population."