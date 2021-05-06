SWRHA: People with appointments take priority over walk-in clients

- Lincoln Holder

Yet again, the South-West Regional Health Authority is encouraging the public to make appointments before visiting any of its covid19 vaccination sites.

SWRHA’s corporate communications manager Kevon Gervais told Newsday on Thursday that people with appointments take priority over the walk-in clients.

He said, "If there are vials (containers storing the World Health Organization-approved vaccine) opened after the person with the last appointment received the vaccine, then those (walk-in clients) would get it."

Gervais spoke on behalf of the SWRHA.

SWRHA has ten sites in the region. Gervais said as of Tuesday, a total of 1,052 people has been vaccinated, 850 of them on Wednesday.

He said: "We expect today’s figure to be on par with the rest of the other days of the weeks. All ten sites are open from 8 am-4 pm.

"We encourage people to please continue to make appointments."

On Monday, the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) was added as a mass vaccination site.

Since then, scores of people with and without appointments have been going to SAPA, at Todd Street in San Fernando.

Despite the influx, people have been praising the health care team for being efficient.

Russell Sirjue said he had an appointment and got the vaccine.

"They are well organised. The process was smooth," he said. "Initially, I was reluctant to take the vaccine. But after some thought, I decided it’s a good idea to get it."

Walk-in clients Ashmanie Seepersad and Ronnie Singh, both of Hardbargain in Williamsville, said staff members were facilitating only those with appointments.

"I tried making an appointment before but did not get through. Today, they told us that they were dealing with appointments only," Seepersad said. "I am asthmatic, so I am hoping to get it to boost my immune system and protect myself from the virus. I will try again to make an appointment."

There were no long lines at the Ste Madeleine, La Romaine or Marabella health centres.

At the Ste Madeleine centre, a man who lives in Fyzabad said he chose the site after the news showed long lines at SAPA. He said the decision was a good one, considering only a few people were waiting under a tent.

Sylvia Hulas of Friendship Village in San Fernando also waited under the tent for staff to call her inside.

"There are no issues here whatsoever. Everyone is doing what they are supposed to do," Hulas said.

Sometimes patients are impatient, thinking health care workers in any institutions must attend to them immediately, she said

"In life, there are some people who think they must blame the system. They just want to get through early. Sometimes they come last in line and wants to be first. On the other hand, sometimes the process is slow."

At La Romaine, Newsday saw four people sitting under a tent. Three said they were waiting for their names to be called to go inside for the vaccine.

Only a few people were seen at the Marabella Health Centre. Some said they were not there for the vaccine.

People can make appointments by calling the SWRHA’s hotline, 877-9742, or Whatsapping 682-0145, 682-0059 or 682-0161.