Speyside outraged over police shooting of mentally-ill man

THA's Speyside/L’Anse Fourmi/Speyside Farley Augustine -

The THA's Speyside/L’Anse Fourmi/Speyside representative Farley Augustine has called for a thorough investigation into the police shooting of a mentally-ill man in Speyside on Wednesday night.

Kervin Isaac, 39, of Canel Head, was said to have been shot multiple times, which has left residents outraged.

“Notwithstanding his killing has left the family and community members in pain and many are even outraged,” Augustine told Newsday. “Questions about the appropriate use of force and the ability of officers to diffuse conflicts are being asked by residents.”

Augustine said he is extremely saddened by Isaac’s death and extended condolences to Isaac’s family.

“I wish to let the family know that the entire community of Speyside supports them at this time."