San Fernando man, 55, charged with robbery with violence

Felix Elliot. Photo courtesy TTPS

A 55-year-old man was expected to face a San Fernando magistrate virtually on Thursday for allegedly robbing a male pedestrian of $1,500.

Police charged Felix Elliot, who lives at King’s Wharf in San Fernando, with robbery with violence.

A police release said the incident happened on Wednesday when the victim was walking along King’s Wharf.

He reported that four men, including one with a cutlass, approached him. One put him in an arm lock and another pointed the cutlass at him.

The four robbed him of the money.

The San Fernando CID were contacted and later arrested and charged Elliot.

The search is ongoing for the three other accomplices.