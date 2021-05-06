Reservoir levels up after three days of rain

IN this April 29, 2019 file photo, the water level is low at the Hollis Dam. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

All four of the Water and Sewerage Authority reservoirs are above their long-term averages (LTA) after three days of heavy rain, with the Navet dam at 91.11 per cent, significantly above its 55.70 per cent LTA.

On its Facebook page on Thursday, Wasa said the Caroni Arena reservoir is currently at 82.08 per cent compared to its LTA of 59.18 per cent.

The Hollis dam stands at 60.76 per cent with an LTA of 52.88 per cent.

Tobago’s Hillsborough dam is 79.78 per cent full, 17.26 per cent above the 62.52 per cent LTA.

The reservoirs have recorded high levels compared to the percentages recorded by Wasa over the last two weeks.

WASA CEO Lennox Sealy said while this was a good sign and a solution to water issues experienced in several areas that have gone without a constant supply of water, defective pipelines are still the main issue.

He told Newsday on Thursday, "The reservoir levels aren't always directly associated with the water supply. It's a good sign that more water is becoming available and is in storage, but the issue is getting the water to the people through the kind of pipeline that we have.

"I would not like to say, 'It's a great thing,' but I'll put a full stop there... To raise expectations and say, 'Everybody will have more water' – it doesn't quite work like that. That's an impression that has been given that's not quite accurate.

"Still, I'll simply say it's a good thing because water isn't the problem – it's our pipeline network. 'We have more capacity' doesn't necessarily translate into an immediate increase in the water supply."