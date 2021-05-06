Rains ease but Toco/Sangre Grande MP still concerned about flooding

A flooded home in Coalmine, Sangre Grande, on Tuesday. - ROGER JACOB

Toco/Sangre Grande MP Roger Monroe said residents of the area remain concerned after two days of heavy rain, the result of an adverse weather event between Tuesday and Wednesday.

He said he began receiving calls early Tuesday morning from residents who said water had begun coming into their homes.

“By the morning I had my staff handing out brooms, mops, mop pans to those affected and the water receded, but during the course of the day the rain persisted, and the water levels were rising very fast. I checked the weather forecast and the sea levels and we had high tide, all our rivers lead into the sea, the rivers were backing up and the water levels were rising very high very fast.”

He said he visited Ramdass Street, Picton Road, Coca community, and Vega de Oropouche.

“I visited residents whose whole household was submerged in water. Those who weren’t affected as yet, I urged them to secure their belongings, and I communicated with the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation and the Disaster Management Unit, to access people with sandbags, etc and those who were not affected. While the levels have dropped from the roadway and people’s homes, the water levels are just under those bridges.

“I am back out making the rounds, and gathering whatever is necessary so we could bring assistance to people who might be trapped or need any assistance to come out. Today I used my personal vehicle and I got some assistance from the Sangre Grande Region 6 URP department, thanks to the manager and assistant manager, they lent us one of their high vehicles so we could traverse areas where water was at a certain height, and actually go in and meet people there to see if any assistance could be rendered to them during this period.”

Monroe said he remained committed to doing his best in any situation for his constituents in Toco/Sangre Grande.

“I’ll do my best in any situation and be there and lend my support and bring representation on their behalf and assist in any way possible, be it from proceeds of the government or personally.”