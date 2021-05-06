PAHO: 40% of all covid19 deaths last week were in the Americas

File photo: People arrive at the vaccincation centre set up at the paddock, Queen's Park Savannah, in Port of Spain on April 25 to get their shot of the covid19 vaccine. Photo by Vidya Thurab

Nearly 40 per cent of all covid19-related deaths recorded last week took place in the Latin American and Caribbean region.

PAHO head Dr Carissa Etienne revealed this grim statistic during a PAHO press briefing on covid19 in the Americas on Wednesday.

Etienne said more than 1.3 million people – almost as many as the population of Trinidad and Tobago – were infected.

"Today more Latin American countries than ever before are reporting more than 1,000 covid19 cases a day. And our hospitals are fuller than ever.”

She said while younger people were more likely to recover from the virus with proper treatment, hospitalisation could last for weeks, which puts even greater strain on national health care systems.

If cases continue to rise at the current rate, Etienne projected that countries would have to maintain and even increase their ICU-bed capacity in the next three months.

Etienne noted that countries have done well to increase their hospital-bed capacity – Colombia, Panama and the Dominican Republic doubled their capacity, and Mexico and Honduras almost quadrupled theirs in a year – but hospitals are still dangerously full.

She added that additional health care workers would also need to be hired and trained to meet the demand for quality healthcare for covid19 and other diseases in the parallel health care system. Healthcare workers also need support, as they are on the frontline of this invisible war.

She noted, however, that all those preparations would not have the same effect as taking measures to ensure the spread of the virus is prevented.

“We cannot expand ICU capacity indefinitely,” she said. “There are simply not enough health workers to hire and train in time.”

She called for the region to recommit to a response to covid19 that is grounded in prevention and the maintenance of healthcare.

“Just as it was last year, our common goal should be to bring down this curve. We know what it takes – social distancing, wearing of masks, reducing social gathering are the keys to reducing transmission.”