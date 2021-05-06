New Grant man killed in crash, woman injured

An accident in New Grant on Thursday claimed the life of a 41-year-old man.

Dead is Paul Anton Andrews, who lived in the area.

The initial police report said the crash happened at about 8.20 am at Busy Corner, Brother’s Road, where he was in the back seat of a white Nissan B14 car.

A woman was driving a Nissan Note in the opposite direction. She was the lone occupant.

The cars collided, killing Andrews and injuring the woman. She was taken to the Princes Town district health facility.

Details were sketchy up to Thursday afternoon.

Tableland police are investigating.