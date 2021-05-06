Met Office discontinues adverse weather alert

The Met Office has discontinued the adverse weather alert for Trinidad and Tobago.

It said the weather was now at green level.

Adverse weather conditions over Trinidad have improved, itt said, and while lingering showers are still expected, the threat of significant bad weather has substantially decreased.

The Met Office said people should still exercise caution in areas with residual floodwaters, and monitor weather conditions and updates from official sources via www.metoffice.gov.tt and www.odpm.gov.tt.

Residents of Sangre Grande, Penal and Rio Claro were hard hit by the bade weather from Monday, with many people being flooded out of their homes.