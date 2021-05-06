Digital masterclass in social media

CEO of Imagine Media International Lisa Wickham.

IN the midst of the pandemic’s uncertainty, entrepreneurs and executives can benefit from business education from the recently-launched Master of Strategy website and social media. As part of a thrust to support businesses, co-creator Kris Granger will be facilitating a digital masterclass in social media and content management May 8-9.

A media release describes Granger as "a consultant and an award-winning academic associated with the Arthur Lok Jack GSB, University of the West Indies and the University of TT."

It said Granger has held leadership positions at Lonsdale Saatchi and Saatchi Advertising, Ross Advertising, TTT Ltd, and CreativeTT.

He has designed and facilitated courses in social media strategy, content marketing, digital marketing strategy, search engine optimisation, marketing management, and innovation, the release said. Granger has worked on digital marketing projects with the European Union in Sweden, as well as some of the largest brands in TT.

He has designed and delivered courses in authentic business education for EU-funded projects locally and scores of major organisations in the Caribbean, the release said.

The Master of Strategy social media community includes over 1,000 professionals in marketing and advertising, IT, management consulting, food and beverage, financial services and oil/ energy.

Among some professionals who have appeared publicly on the Master of Strategy Platform are Stefan Rampersad, brand strategist at PHNYXPRO and co-creator of Master of Strategy; Lisa-Marie Daniel, general manager of FashionTT; Jarrod Best Mitchell, online sales consultant; Sophie Wight, social media specialist, Dale Lutchman, customer experience manager at Ramps Logistics; and Lisa Wickham, president and CEO of Imagine Media.

Through a variety of social media pages, the Master of Strategy community has been providing free advice on marketing, branding and business development.

For more info: visit masterofstrategy.live to connect and register for the upcoming masterclass.