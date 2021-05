Kudos on IRD service

THE EDITOR: Customer service kudos to the staff at the TD1 Department, Inland Revenue, Ministry of Finance.

I dropped off (in a tray) my TD1 form on April 26 and got an approval call two days later. I admire the speedy process despite the abundance of applications.

Relatedly, courtesy is consistently displayed by all personnel there, including the security guards.

GREGORY NEPTUNE

via e-mail