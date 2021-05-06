House shot at in Arima

File photo

Residents of a house at Mt Pleasant Road, Arima, escaped unharmed when a gunman shot at their house on Wednesday night.

Police said a man walked up to the house at around 8.45 pm and fired several shots at it before running away.

Neighbours heard the gunfire and called the police.

Members of the Northern Division Task Force and the Arima CID went to the area, where they found and seized several spent shells.

Investigators are continuing enquiries.