Hinds talks security, covid19 with UK envoy

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds. Photo by Jeff K Mayers

MINISTER of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds received a courtesy call on Thursday at his ministry from British High Commissioner Harriet Cross to discuss several aspects of national security plus the covid19 pandemic.

A statement from the ministry said, "The meeting presented an opportunity for Minister Hinds and Her Excellency Cross to engage in a cordial discourse on opportunities to further optimize bilateral co-operation and implementation on areas of border security, policing and prison reform, as well as other significant areas of mutual interest."

Cross congratulated Hinds on his recent ministerial appointment, and Hinds expressed his appreciation for the strength and tenure of the partnership between his ministry and the British mission in Port of Spain.

Hinds and Cross discussed policies and initiatives against the pandemic and reiterated their commitment to provide mutual support.

Also present were Deputy British High Commissioner Tamsin Clayton and deputy director of the ministry's International Affairs Unit, Major (Ret) Richard Lynch.