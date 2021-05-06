Health Ministry: Trinidad and Tobago has enough oxygen supplies

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh - Marvin Hamilton

THE Ministry of Health said on Thursday the public heath sector has a more than adequate supply of oxygen.

"In response to numerous requests for information on this matter, the Ministry of Health wishes to alleviate concerns about the supply of oxygen in the public health sector," it said in a statement.

It recalled that last Monday at a media conference, Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh told the population the public health system was more than adequately stocked with oxygen supplies.

"The minister also indicated that an extra 50 per cent supply of oxygen, over and above the current high demand levels, has been held in reserve by our main external supplier."

At that briefing, Deyalsingh also said that for the first time in the history of the public health sector in Trinidad and Tobago, two major hospitals have the capacity to generate, bottle and distribute oxygen to other facilities in the public sector. They are the Arima General Hospital and the Point Fortin General Hospital.

As a result, the statement said, "We reassure the public that our oxygen supply is more than adequate to meet our immediate and future needs."

The statement did not mention the covid19 pandemic.

However the critical need of a supply of oxygen for covid19 patients has been seen in India, which has recently had many reports of hospitals running out of oxygen, with patients left struggling to breathe and some dying.