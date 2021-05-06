Govt's covid19 policies wrong

THE EDITOR: The moral law is the highest law, hence a government should not be allowed to prevent people from earning their livelihood, or from going to pray in the houses of God.

In fact, such conduct on the part of a government, for whatever reason, constitutes oppression, and people have a God-given right to resist oppression.

I therefore write in support of the Christian minister who has stood up with courage and integrity to challenge the Government’s authority for closing the houses of God and for preventing people from praying there.

I also write in support of those who are standing up, with courage and integrity, to struggle for the rights of those who are being denied the right to earn their livelihood.

I pray that good sense will eventually prevail and the Government would realise, before it is too late, that it is pursuing wrong covid19 policies.

IMRAN N HOSEIN

via e-mail