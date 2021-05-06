Govt has reached its Peter’s point

THE EDITOR: It is beginning to show that the Rowley Government has reached its Peter's point, revealing a certain amount of bankruptcy of politics, economics and society in the current governance outlook:

* It has locked itself into a GAVI programme.

* There are no locally empowering laws for GAVI ideas and initiatives.

* GAVI plans and mission would require constitutional amendments or a new constitution.

* The national economic reorganisation being imposed is tightly bound in with building out this frame.

GAVI, the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation, has no legal mandate and has questionable legal foundation and legal relations in international law. The context clarifies four things.

The first is the unfolding Tobago autonomy "constitutional committee" talks, where we are being told that historically Tobago was always ascendant over Trinidad "even before the Spanish" and this is what counts for the future – as if these talks have any value.

The second is the Prime Minister's comments to Tobagonians earlier this year when he went to speak on the Tobago House of Assembly's deadlock matter, in so many words:

"If Menachem Begin before he was prime minister of Israel could bomb the King David hotel and later become PM, anything is possible; and even though I am in Trinidad I am looking out for the PNM of Tobago."

The third is the PM's other comment earlier this year during the debate on WASA, in so many words:

"Troublemakers are always asking insinuating questions but rest assured the Government is keeping all the answers for the future."

The fourth is the speculations floated after the election last year, that the PM would be exiting politics and has to field and groom a leader.

E GALY

via e-mail