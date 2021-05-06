Fatal Scarborough fire deemed accidental

The wooden house where Kieron Williams, 68, died last week in a fire. - David Reid

The Tobago fire division said the April 29 fire which resulted in Kieron Williams, 68, being burnt to death was accidental.

In an interview with Newsday on Wednesday, Divisional Fire Officer David Thomas said investigators did not see any evidence that the blaze was deliberate.

Last Wednesday, Williams, alias “Buggy,” a Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) retiree, was found dead in his Williams Trace, Government House Road, Scarborough home.

Police and fire officials were alerted to the blaze by neighbours who saw the fire around 7.30 pm.

The wooden house was completely destroyed. The retiree, who lived alone, was believed to be the only person in the house at the time of the blaze. After the flames were doused, DMO Thomas ordered Williams’ body removed to the Scarborough General Hospital’s mortuary for autopsy.