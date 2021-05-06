Family only at Khan funeral

File photo: Franklin Khan - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE funeral of late energy minister Franklin Khan, will be a family-only affairs, according to a text message to Newsday from his widow Laura Sewlal-Khan on Thursday.

Khan died on April 17 of a heart attack due to a bleeding, undiscovered calcified cyst in his heart, probably exacerbated by his use of blood thinners.

His funeral will be held at 10 am on Saturday at the Aramalaya Presbyterian Church in Tunapuna.

After this his body will be taken under the military escort of an official funeral to Radix Cemetery in Mayaro for burial under Anglican rites.

At the service tributes will be delivered by the Prime Minister, Finance Minister Colm Imbert and Planning Minister Camille Robinson-Regis, but these will not be done in person, Sewlal-Khan told Newsday.

"The tributes from ministers will be streamed," she said, in recognition of a ten-person limit on attendance at funerals under current covid19 protocols.

Sewlal-Khan said Khan's well-wishers could send flowers to Belgroves funeral home in Tacarigua.

In a recent Newsday article, Sewlal-Khan had said that in keeping within the covid19 limitations, those present at the funeral would be two church officials, herself, and the couple's two grown children, plus each of their spouses, and possibly Sewlal-Khan's three grandchildren.