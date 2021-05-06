Education Ministry offers SEA deferrals for 2021

PRINCIPALS are being asked to collect names of students who wish to defer their sitting of the June 10 Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination.

In an e-mail sent from the Chief Education Officer to school supervisors and primary school principals, the Education Ministry is soliciting views on accepting deferral requests.

The e-mail, dated on Wednesday, said the Ministry decided to offer deferrals on sitting the exam as it is “cognizant of the challenges experienced by students in preparing to sit the SEA 2021.”

The e-mail said deferral requests would not get automatic approval. Children who will turn 15 on or before September 1 will not be allowed. It added that following consultations with key educational stakeholders, the Ministry decided to offer the choice of deferrals.

“Parents must submit a written request to the principal of the school stating the reason for the request for deferral. Where medical reasons are cited, relevant supporting documents must accompany the written request for deferral” the e-mails stipulated.

It added that principals must consider the 2022 class sizes in making their decisions while school administrators in consultation with the class teachers will review the requests and recommend eligible candidates.

“Principals are asked to submit to their respective district office by May 12, a list of applications for deferrals with reasons cited for deferral and the school’s recommendation. The projected class size for SEA 2022 must also be included.”

The information will then be collected by the school supervisors who will pass them on to the Ministry by May 21.

June 10 was confirmed as the date for the SEA exam last week. The deadline for referral is 19 days before the exam.

There was a suggestion to have three weeks of in person teaching to help students but that was dismissed due to rising covid19 cases. The idea of postponing the exam was also dismissed.