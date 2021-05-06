C&W appoints Simone Martin-Sulgan as Flow TT’s vice president

Simone Martin-Sulgan is Flow TT’s vice president, telecommunications giant C&W Communications (C&W) announced on Tuesday.

Martin-Sulgan is one of the new executive leadership appointments made by C&W, operator of Flow TT. The company also promoted Kurleigh Prescod, a former Flow TT country manager, as vice president of the South Caribbean. They are among four new positions which were a part of an organisational shift that includes new roles for C&W in the Dutch Caribbean, North Caribbean and South Caribbean

Martin-Sulgan has over 15 years of experience in the telecommunications industry and worked across the Caribbean, holding senior management positions in Trinidad and Tobago, the Cayman Islands, and the Southern Caribbean.

She holds an MBA and MSc in international business development and consulting which were attained in Germany and France, respectively.

In 2014 Martin-Sulgan worked with C&W as the vice president of mobile operations for the Bahamas Telecommunications Co and as senior commercial director of the South Caribbean, which included TT, Barbados, the Dutch Caribbean, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, and Dominica.

She said, “I am excited about this new position and eager to get the ball rolling. Critical will be our continued support to our customers and employees with compelling and innovative offerings. I will aim to challenge the status quo, taking more calculated risks to create value for our customers and internal and external stakeholders.”

CEO of C&W Inge Smidts said Martin-Sulgan brought great value and creativity to the position and her appointment also represented the company’s commitment to ensuring qualified women can move into leadership positions and bring greater balance and female representation in the industry.

Prescod's post as vice president of the South Caribbean will cover markets in Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, St Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines and will be responsible for driving business growth and corporate strategy.

He said, “I am excited by this opportunity to work across several of our markets. We have a clear mandate of keeping our customers connected to what matters most by delivering an unsurpassed customer experience.

“I’m ready to work closely with the teams as well as our stakeholders to ensure that across the South Caribbean, everyone has access to best-in-class products and solutions from Flow, the number one entertainment and communications provider.”

Smidts added that, “He (Prescod) built a great team and is leaving the business in a strong position for Martin-Sulgan to build upon. I expect that he will bring the same energy and vigour to the South Caribbean that will deliver results and exceed our targets.”

Prescod was the country manager of Flow TT for two years and was also the director of technical operations of TT and the Dutch Caribbean.