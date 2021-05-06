291 new covid19 cases, 2 deaths

The Ministry of Health reported 291 new active covid19 cases on Thursday. Two more deaths raised the toll to 191.

The update on Thursday noted that the number of cases reported were from results taken between May 3 and 5.

Thursday marks the third day the ministry presented numbers of new active cases over 200. This week the daily cases peaked at 399 on Wednesday. The ministry has recorded 1,083 cases since Monday.

There are now 3,236 active cases.

The ministry added that there are 25 people in the high dependency unit and 13 in intensive care.

In all, 303 people are in hospital, 44 in step-down facilities, 314 in state quarantine facilities and 2,598 in home self-isolation.

Thirteen people have been discharged from public health facilities. There have also been 64 recovered community cases. For the week, a total of 336 patients recovered and were either discharged from hospital (44) or were in home self-isolation and met the criteria to be discharged (292).

In all there have been 12,396 cases, of whom 8,969 have recovered.

The update added that 57,744 people were vaccinated with their first dose and 480 have received their second.

