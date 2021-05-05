Ultimate Indoor Facility shuts its door

THE Ultimate Indoor Facility Ltd has been forced to close its doors permanently mainly because of the covid19 pandemic.

The facility, located in San Juan, opened in early 2019 to give local athletes high quality training facilities in TT.

Many athletes and teams used the facility including the TT Red Force.

A Facebook post said, “With sincere regret, we inform you that The Ultimate Indoor Facility Ltd will be closing its doors permanently from Monday May 3.”

The statement said it was a pleasure catering to the needs of the athletes and others.

“We hosted some of the top athletes, coaches, clubs, events, team building (exercises) and birthday parties creating a lifetime of memories for both our stakeholders and us. We are incredibly proud of all that we have accomplished in these glorious years and could not be more thankful to those who believed in us and invested and committed their time to make this venture possible.”

Giving details why the facility was closed, the statement said, “Unfortunately, due to the current financial climate, along with the impact of the covid19 virus and the uncertainty it has brought upon TT we are left with no choice but to seek out other opportunities during these difficult times. The financial burden associated with these extensive lockdowns is one that we can no longer manage.”

In closing, the statement read, “We want to thank each one of you for the contribution and support you have made to the UIF brand over the years.”