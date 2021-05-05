Two teens among 4 arrested for Woodbrook break-in

File photo: Ariapita Avenue.

Two teenagers are among four men arrested in connection with a break-in and larceny at Ma Pau Casino, at the corner of Fitt Street and Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook.

Police said the men are from Diego Martin and two of the four suspects are 19, while the other two suspects are 22 and 24.

During a joint exercise between the Woodbrook and St Clair CID, together with the Western Division Task Force police, there was a report of a suspected break-in at the casino on Tuesday night.

Police believe the break-in happened between 10.40 pm on Tuesday and 2.30 on Wednesday.

The men were later arrested and are assisting police with investigations.