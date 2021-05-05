Tunapuna man charged with using fake cheque

Jeremiah Manrakhan, 58, of Manrakhan Lane, Maingot Road, Tunapuna, is expected to appear virtually before a Port of Spain magistrate after he was granted $60,000 bail for using a fake cheque to buy goods.

Police said Manrakhan used a $5,782.33 cheque to buy alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages from a distributor on May 6.

He was granted bail after he appeared virtually before justice of the peace Stephen Young on Monday.

The cheque was accepted as payment, but when it was deposited the bank told the distributor there was an irregularity. Manrakhan was unreachable.

The matter was reported to the Fraud Squad. After an investigation, police found, arrested, and charged him on May 3 with obtaining property by use of a dishonoured cheque.

He will appear in court on June 3.