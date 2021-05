TT’s Martieon Watson joins Portugal club

Martieon Watson

TRINIDAD and Tobago midfielder Martieon Watson joins compatriot, striker Shaqkeem Joseph at Portuguese side FC Maia Lidador.

The 24-year-old is a former W Connection player, who also had a stint at Stony Brook Seawolves College in United States.

FC Maia Lidador play in AF Porto Divisão Elite, a district league.

Watson played for TT in the 2015 Concacaf Under-20 Championships. He also represented TT at the Under-17 and Under-23 levels.