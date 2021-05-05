Trinidad and Tobago lose 6-2 to Dominican Republic in Concacaf futsal

Trinidad and Tobago's Jameel Neptune dribbles the Dominican Republic goalie to score a consolation in a 6-2 defeat in the Concacaf Futsal Championship on Tuesday.

Trinidad and Tobago's men’s futsal team had a rough start to their Concacaf Futsal Championship campaign as they went down 6-2 against Dominican Republic in their opening Group A fixture on Tuesday.

At the Domon Polideportivo de la CDAG in Guatemala, Dominican Republic went ahead after just five minutes of play.

Marco Gomez made the most of a solo run from half-court and fired through the legs of TT custodian Andre Marchan. This was the lone goal of the 20-minute half.

Early in the second period, Ricardo Alvarez doubled Dominican Republic's lead with a right-footed shot past Marchan – again through his legs.

TT’s Dwight Quintero then received his second yellow of the match after committing a rash foul. This meant that TT would play the next two minutes of the game with one man short.

Dominican Republic capitalised on their player advantage and, with just 25 seconds to go before the two-minute penalty concluded, Guillermo Lopez blasted one past Marchan to send them 3-0 ahead.

Three minutes later, Keston George pulled one back for TT as he headed home past goalie Jose Perez.

However, Gomez bagged his second of the night as he and Hector Perez teamed up to send Dominican Republic 4-1 up. One minute later, Gomez secured his first-ever Concacaf hat-trick as TT sank further.

With just three before the final whistle, TT’s Jameel Neptune executed some nifty footwork to score past Perez and send the score to 5-2.

Marcelle Sistero guaranteed victory for Dominican Republic in the dying moments as he scored with a neat assist from Gomez.

TT return to the court on Wednesday to play their final group game against Guatemala.

The group stage began on Monday with Guatemala beating Dominican Republic 4-2. TT and Guatemala will square off in the final Group A match on Wednesday.