Time for standard football uniform

The TT senior national footballers in training at the Ato Boldon Stadium. Photo by Marvin Hamilton - Marvin Hamilton

THE EDITOR: The announcement of a new sponsor of the TTFA, sportswear company BOL, brings with it the opportunity for us to design and adapt a uniform that will become established. In so doing, we will create something by which we can be identified on the world scene.

We have had various designs over the years, often at the bidding of the sponsors, the latest being AVEC which produced, thankfully, a short-lived one purportedly done by someone abroad and not reflective of our national colours.

The time is ripe to have a competition on a national scale for a kit to become established in the long term by which we can be known. There are many countries so outfitted – Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Jamaica, Barbados, US, Germany, to name a few. One sees the uniform on mention of these countries. All that changes is the logo of the sponsor, not the substantive design. It must be established that the kit must be our choice, not the sponsors.

Recently we played against the US in a blue and white outfit. This was reportedly because we had no sponsor but we used the Joma uniform, of the national colours, thereafter. The question of colours is as important as flying the national flag correctly.

Selection on a national team brings with it the honour of wearing our colours and this should be adhered to whenever possible. We should aim at these colours even on our alternative outfits.

It is to be hoped that in the present sponsorship we have an acceptable kit while we strive to finalise a standard uniform. Maybe it will be a legacy of the normalisation committee.

Our national pride can be demonstrated in these colours via sports in events worldwide. Let us not miss this opportunity in football and even have all national teams guided by this principle.

LENNOX SIRJUESINGH

retired FIFA referee