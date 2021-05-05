Suriname to get 2nd tranche of Covax covid19 vaccines

A vial of covid19 vaccine. -

SURINAME will be the second Caricom country to receive its second supply of covid19 AstraZeneca vaccines from Covax. A total of 28,800 doses will arrive in the country next Monday.

Suriname got its first batch – 24,000 doses – on March 26.

The only country in the region to receive two batches thus far is Jamaica, which got 14,400 doses on March 15 and 55,200 on April 26.

Trinidad and Tobago got 33,600 doses on March 30. Both Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and the Prime Minister have said the second batch will arrive “sometime in May.”

To date, Covax has delivered 11,480,510 doses of the vaccine throughout Latin America and the Caribbean.