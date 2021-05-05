Rowley a minister of God

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - DAVID REID

THE EDITOR: The level of onslaught that this necessary lockdown has brought on the Prime Minister of our beloved nation is a clear indicator of the amount of inconsiderate and selfish people who claim to be citizens of this country.

It was very clear in the body language of the Prime Minister that he sensed that this onslaught was imminent. There was a visible heaviness in his mannerism as he reported to the nation the health crisis and the necessary measures that must be taken to stop the surge of this covid19 pandemic.

But this is typical human behaviour. Truth is the problem. One enjoys shooting the messenger and not listening to the message. The message does not suit one's agenda and therefore it should be classified as false. There is no consideration of the many other people who stand to benefit.

An assessment of most of the naysayers reflect a partisan interest. The main concern of life above livelihood does not appear in these naysayers’ commentary. They are intent on downplaying this crisis which we ourselves have created.

Are they not aware of the type of juggling that has to happen to save lives in this small nation of ours? The sudden decision made on April 29 is an example of the assiduous work of this Government. The second doses of vaccines for the first recipients are now being served to other waiting people in the population. So instead of having a population with 40,000 fully vaccinated people, the population will have 80,000 people with the first vaccine. This is creating a population with higher immunity. This is saving lives.

It is not surprising that some of the people behind this onslaught have economic interests and seem to reject the lives-over-livelihood position of the Government. Most times they are really looking at the numbers in their pockets and using their employees to justify their arguments.

But what is the interest of the Law Association (LATT)? Is it really interested in being the guardian of the law of this land? Or does it not care if this nation become like India? India has failed badly in its covid19 response. LATT should instead be seeking to discourage the spread of covid19 in TT.

And then comes this minister of the gospel on the list of naysayers and one is amazed at him being on the list. For it is expected that of all the naysayer, he would be aware of the truth that Dr Rowley is not only the Prime Minister but he is a minister of God. Let the nation take note of who this minister of the gospel is speaking for.

For it becomes necessary to reflect on the mind of God on governments. One must recognise that God is the sovereign ruler of the universe. God's sovereign rule transcends every area of power and rulership on the face of the Earth. No power exist unless God ordains.

Governments are simply instruments of God. God sets up governments and pulls them down. He empowers them for His purposes. They are ministers of God and are in God’s hands as tools.

Governments are positioned for the good of nations. One may see them through the natural eyes as oppressors but they are simply carrying out the plan of God. This plan includes executing wrath upon those who doeth evil.

It is high time that all citizens of this nation see Rowley for who he is and who is energising and leading him. Our nation has some deep-seated naysayers and they are like millstones around the neck of this blessed nation. Rowley has been appointed by God to lead this nation at this time. Let all those naysayers be reminded that they are not resisting him but they are resisting God.

REV ROBERT DASH

Tableland